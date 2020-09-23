Rice+prices+go+up+in+local+market

The prices of rice in the local market have now passed Rs. 100 a kilo.



According to president of the small and medium rice producers association B.K. Ranjith, the prices of Samba now exceed the ceiling prices.



Meanwhile, the CWE is seeking a four-month loan of Rs. 2,240 million from a state bank to maintain a buffer stock of rice.



Trade minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena has made a request from the cabinet to approve a treasury bond for this loan.



He has noted that a rice shortage would be likely from October to January due to a shortfall of supply from mill owners.