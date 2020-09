The only village in the Colombo district for disabled war heroes is getting flooded due to the absence of a proper drainage system.



Swarnajayanthi Ranavirugama at Kosgama in Salawa was opened by the Ranaviru Seva Authority in 2000 for 107 families.



They say this problem has been there for many years now, but complaints to the authorities have gained no practical solution.



Rathu Minittuwa keeps a watch until this problem is resolved.