Qatar funding to Ijaz HIzbullah’s organization for terrorist activities

The CID informed the courts today (23) that Rs. 13 million had been credited to Save the Pearl organization, owned by detained lawyer Ijaz Hisbullah, by an illegal entity in Qatar, for terrorist activities.
Making submissions to the Colombo Fort magistrate’s court, the CID said the money had been credited to Hisbullahs’ bank accounts in the past few days.
