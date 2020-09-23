PCoI issues notice on ex-president, 3 others

The presidential commission on Easter Sunday attacks has issued notice on former president Maithripala Sirisena, his private secretary and three auxiliary bishops at the Archbishop’s House to appear before it at 10.30 am tomorrow (24).
Meanwhile, the private secretary to the ex-president is presently at the commission following notice was issued on him earlier today.
