Sampanthan+files+sixth+petition+against+20th+amendment

TNA leader R. Sampanthan today (23) filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.
It says certain clauses in the draft are against the constitution and seeks an order for a referendum and a two-third parliamentary majority for its passage.
In all, six petitions have been filed so far against this constitutional amendment.
