Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)

A hotel located in a four storey building in Bandarawela has been destroyed by a fire this afternoon.



It has been revealed that the fire was caused by a gas leak.



Our correspondent stated that the fire brigade of the Bandarawela Municipal Council, officers of the Diyatalawa Army Camp, the police and the residents of the area put out the fire.



The hotel was completely destroyed by the fire and no one was injured.



Bandarawela police are conducting investigations.







