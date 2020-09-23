Police+report+on+stolen+motorcycles+and+three+wheelers+in+the+Western+Province+that+have+not+been+found

Police have issued a statement regarding stolen motorcycles and three wheelers that have not been found so far from various police divisions in the Western Province.The police have been instructed to use this information to find out whether these motorcycles or three-wheelers have been involved in any crime.If you need any information in this regard, you can contact the following telephone numbers.Director of the Colombo Crimes Division 0718591727Director, Western North Crime Division 0718532167Director, Western and Southern District Crime Division 0718592279Western Province Senior DIG's Office 0777128128 or 0112013060