Three+government+printing+press+employees+arrested+for+brining+scissors+to+parliament++

Three employees of the Government Printing Press who allegedly brought a pair of scissors to Parliament have been arrested by the Parliamentary Police and handed over to the Welikada Police.



The police stated that they are being questioned in this regard.



The scissors were found in a parcel containing stationery brought to Parliament by the printing staff.



The scissors were found during the examination of these parcels by X-ray machines.



The police have also taken steps to record the statements of the employees who prepared the parcels at the government printing press.



Welikada Police are conducting investigations.