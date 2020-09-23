සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President makes a sudden inspection visit to the Housing Development Authority - complaint received on the services (Video)

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 - 19:31

The Narahenpita office of the Housing Development Authority (NHDA) has come under the immediate scrutiny of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The President arrived at the office this afternoon (23) following a complaint lodged by a client.

The complainant had told the President that although she had come to the NHDA on several occasions for official purposes, the officers had failed to attend to her matter saying they were short of staff and that the staff was not performing their duties adequately.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has observed that there are adequate staff when supervising the office.

The President's Media Division stated that the President had inquired about the needs and information of a disabled person who had come to seek services and was in great distress.

The President then met the staff of the Narahenpita office of the Housing Development Authority and emphasized that the primary responsibility of public servants is to fulfill the needs of the public efficiently and effectively.




