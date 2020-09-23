05+petitions+against+the+20th+Amendment+filed+today

Six petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



Samagi Janabalavegaya also filed a petition in the Supreme Court this morning.



Our court correspondent stated that this was filed by the General Secretary of the party Ranjith Madduma Bandara.



The Tamil National Alliance also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the bill.



The petition filed by the leader of the party, MP R. Sampanthan has stated that certain provisions of the relevant bill are unconstitutional.



The petition seeks a decision that requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament and a referendum to pass it.



Secretary of the Sri Lanka Transparency Front Nagananda Kodithuwakku, Anil Kariyawasam and the Executive Director of the Center for Policy Alternatives Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu also filed petitions against the bill.



Indika Gallage, a lawyer, had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court yesterday against the bill.