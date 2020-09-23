සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former President Maithripala instructed me not to conduct any open investigation into Islamic extremist activities - Pujith (Video)

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 - 20:24

Former+President+Maithripala+instructed+me+not+to+conduct+any+open+investigation+into+Islamic+extremist+activities+-+Pujith+%28Video%29
Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara making a statement today before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks stated that former President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed him not to conduct any open investigation into Islamic extremist activities.

He was giving evidence before the commission for the second day today.

This was when the Commission inquired whether the Prime Minister had been consulted without obtaining advice from the President at any time.

Meanwhile, while Pujith Jayasundara was giving evidence, former President Maithripala Sirisena arrived at the commission at around 4.00 pm this afternoon.

Then, as he had done yesterday the former President sat in solitude at the back, observing the hearing and continued to stay there for about 45 minutes before leaving, where journalists questioned the former President.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena and his private secretary were again issued notices today to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks.

In addition, notices were issued to the three Auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese of Colombo to appear before the Presidential Commission tomorrow.






Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.