Former President Maithripala instructed me not to conduct any open investigation into Islamic extremist activities - Pujith (Video)

Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara making a statement today before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks stated that former President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed him not to conduct any open investigation into Islamic extremist activities.



He was giving evidence before the commission for the second day today.



This was when the Commission inquired whether the Prime Minister had been consulted without obtaining advice from the President at any time.



Meanwhile, while Pujith Jayasundara was giving evidence, former President Maithripala Sirisena arrived at the commission at around 4.00 pm this afternoon.



Then, as he had done yesterday the former President sat in solitude at the back, observing the hearing and continued to stay there for about 45 minutes before leaving, where journalists questioned the former President.



Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena and his private secretary were again issued notices today to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks.



In addition, notices were issued to the three Auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese of Colombo to appear before the Presidential Commission tomorrow.











