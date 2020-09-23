The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)





The last rites of a one and a half month old baby and her parents who died when a building collapsed on to their house in Buwelikada, Kandy were performed this afternoon.



The three members of the same family lost their lives in the incident that took place early hours on the 20th.



The bodies were laid to rest at a neighboring house and the cremation was held at the Mahaiyawa Public Cemetery at 2.00 pm today amidst a large crowd.



However, the relatives of the deceased allege that the police have not obtain CCTV footage from the nearby houses in connection with the incident while a formal statement has also not yet been obtained from Anura Lewke, who owns the the building that collapsed.



Meanwhile, the committee appointed by Central Province Governor Lalith U Gamage to investigate and report on illegal and unauthorized buildings in Kandy met at the District Engineer's Office for the first time today.



The committee is also scheduled to inspect unauthorized buildings in the city after the meeting.



There was a lengthy discussion on the function of the committee.



Our correspondents stated that the committee which met this afternoon lasted till late evening.