Foreigners+with+resident+visas+can+now+reenter+China+

China has announced that foreigners with residence visas that have been temporarily suspended from entering China due to the Corona pandemic will be allowed to re-enter China from the 28th without applying for a new visa.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, if the visa is expired, the visa can be renewed from the Chinese Embassy in that country.
