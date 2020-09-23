Marine and aquatic life has been damaged - Expert committee report on MT New Diamond

The report of the expert committee appointed to look into the damage caused to the marine environment by the MT New Diamond has been handed over to the Attorney General.



The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara told the Hiru news team that the relevant report was submitted to the Attorney General yesterday afternoon.



He said that it had been confirmed that it had caused damage to the country's marine and aquatic life.



Accordingly, the report will enable future legal action to be taken, said the General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Terny Pradeep Kumara.



The MT New Diamond ship registered under the Panama Flag was sailing 38 nautical miles off the east end of Sangamankanda in Sri Lanka when a fire broke out in the ship's engine room at around 7.45 am on the 3rd of September.



Later the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force as well as the Indian Navy and Coast Guard controlled the fire.



At present the ship has been taken to the deep sea about 67 nautical miles off Batticaloa, Sri Lanka.