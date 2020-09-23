Another+report+on+the+Buwelikada+incident+today

The report summoned by the Central Provincial Governor from several institutions including the Municipal Council in connection with the Buwelikada five storey building that collapsed, is due to be submitted today.



Following this incident, Central Provincial Governor Lalith U Gamage appointed a committee to investigate and report on illegal and unauthorized buildings.



The committee met for the first time yesterday at the District Engineering Office.



A spokesperson for the Central Province said that an investigation would be carried out within two weeks into the illegal and unauthorized buildings in Kandy using seven technical criteria after which the relevant report would be submitted to the Central Provincial Governor.



Meanwhile, the funeral of the family that died from the incident in Kandy was held yesterday.