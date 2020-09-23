සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Balangoda student who died suddenly has been strangled - post mortem report

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 7:52

Balangoda+student+who+died+suddenly+has+been+strangled+-+post+mortem+report+
The death of a 16 year old school girl in the Balangoda - Olugantota - Bandarawatta area has been identified as a murder.

This was after the post mortem conducted at the Balangoda Base Hospital yesterday.

The post mortem had revealed that the schoolgirl had been strangled to death.

Police suspect that the girl was killed the day before yesterday afternoon when no one was at her house.

The officers of the Balangoda Police Crime Investigation Division have commenced an investigation into the incident.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.