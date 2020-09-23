Balangoda student who died suddenly has been strangled - post mortem report

The death of a 16 year old school girl in the Balangoda - Olugantota - Bandarawatta area has been identified as a murder.



This was after the post mortem conducted at the Balangoda Base Hospital yesterday.



The post mortem had revealed that the schoolgirl had been strangled to death.



Police suspect that the girl was killed the day before yesterday afternoon when no one was at her house.



The officers of the Balangoda Police Crime Investigation Division have commenced an investigation into the incident.