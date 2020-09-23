Mannar coins - believed to be used during the reign of Pandyan kings between the 7 & 8 AD

The Department of Archeology states that the ancient coins found in the Nanattan area in Mannar are believed to be a type of coin used during the reign of the Pandyan kings between the 7th and 8th AD.



Its Mannar Zonal Officer M. Chaminda Silva told the Hiru news team that the relevant coins have already been handed over to the Mannar - Murungan Police.



He also stated that further investigations will be carried out at the location where the coins were found.



On the 18th a group of people who were preparing the floor to build a new house had found a pot with these coins.



Mannar Zonal Officer in Charge of the Archaeological Department M. Chaminda Silva stated that about 1850 coins were found in this pot.



Fish and sword insignia can be seen on the coins, he said, adding that the coins may have been used in the ancient trading port of Matota or present-day Mannar.



This is the first time that such a large stock of coins has been found from the Northern Province.