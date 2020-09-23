Report+of+the+Committee+to+Investigate+Financial+Frauds+in+the+Bureau+of+Foreign+Employment+to+the+Minister+of+State

The report of the three member committee appointed to investigate the financial frauds committed by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment during the period 2015-2019 was handed over to the Minister of State for Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification Piyankara Jayaratne yesterday.
The State Minister stated that the relevant report will be forwarded to the CID for further investigations.
