Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

Traffic on the Hatton-Colombo main road has been disrupted since this morning due to a large rock falling on to the road from the Ginigathhena-Rampadeniya area.
The Hatton Hiru correspondent said that with the incident, several other rocks were at risk of coming on to the main road.
Due to this the Ginigathhena Police requested the drivers to use alternative routes.
The Hatton Hiru correspondent said that with the incident, several other rocks were at risk of coming on to the main road.
Due to this the Ginigathhena Police requested the drivers to use alternative routes.