17+Children+escape+after+the+school+van+collides+with+a+train+

A school van has collided with a train in the Katunayake area.
However, no one was injured in the accident. 17 children were in the van at the time.
The accident occurred when the Chilaw-Colombo train collided with the van at the unprotected railway crossing at Sarath Mawatha, Katunayake yesterday morning.
