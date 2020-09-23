Export+Development+Council+convened+after+28+years

The Export Development Council has convened under the chairmanship of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after the lapse of 28 years.



The President's Media Division stated that the discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday afternoon.



The President stated that the scope of the Export Development Council is to develop the export sectors of both the public and private sectors and to develop a people centered state by capturing the global market.



Accordingly, it has been decided that the Export Development Council will meet once a month to take further decisions.