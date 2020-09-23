Revolver+and+ammunition+found+in+a+reserve+in+Kegalle

Police have found a revolver and four bullets hidden in a reserve in the Hiriwadunna area in Kegalle.
The revolver and the bullets were found by a team of Kegalle Police officers on a tip off received by the State Intelligence Unit, the Police Media Division stated.
The Kegalle Police have commenced an investigation to arrest the person who had brought these items.
