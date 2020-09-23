Man+arrested+with+refuse+tea+at+Gampola+

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a person with a stock of refuse tea in a raid carried out in the Gampola - Velambada - Rekawalpola area.
The Police Media Division stated that these items were found yesterday while being transported in a lorry without a license.
The STF has handed over 1924 kilos and 780 grams of refuse tea to the Velambada Police for further investigations.
