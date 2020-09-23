35+year+old+beaten+to+death+in+Kokkadichcholai+

Kokkadichcholai - A man has been killed in the west of Munekadu.



Police suspect that a group had come and beaten the man to death with a club last night.



The victim is a 35 year old resident of the same area.



Police stated that the suspects involved in the incident have not been identified yet.



The victim had a quarrel with a group of his friends and is believed to have been the cause of the altercation.