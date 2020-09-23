Bone+fragments+found+in+the+Pallai+area

According to an order issued by the Kilinochchi Magistrate's Court, several bone fragments have been found during an excavation carried out in the Pallai area.
During the excavations carried out yesterday, the LTTE Police said that a suit used by the organization and a magazine filled with wasted T-56 ammunition were also found there.
Human skulls and bones found during excavations LTTE suspected of being a member.
