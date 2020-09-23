Minister+Namal+appoints+youth+for+every+village+to+be+watchdogs+for+the+environment

Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sports has decided to expedite the launch of an environmental protection program using youth club officers and members of the Youth Parliament affiliated to the Youth Services Council.



The Minister has instructed the Youth Services Council to start this program soon.



One of the objectives of appointing these young officers are to accurately ascertain the truth regarding the propaganda on social media that environmental damage is being done.



The role of these eco-friendly young environmentalists are to cover every village and to inform the Ministry if any environmental disasters occur in the respective villages and to intervene as young people to prevent such environmental disasters.