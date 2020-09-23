Auxiliary+Bishops+arrive+at+the+Easter+Commission

Auxiliary Bishops at the Archbishop house arrived at the Presidential Commission inquiring into Easter Attacks to give evidence.
Presidential Commission probing Easter attacks issues stern warning to former President Maithripala Sirisena, his private secretary & 03 auxiliary bishops to avoid making statements refuting witness remarks.
Presidential Commission probing Easter attacks issues stern warning to former President Maithripala Sirisena, his private secretary & 03 auxiliary bishops to avoid making statements refuting witness remarks.