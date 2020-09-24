Unique+and+emotional+farewell+to+a+SLTB+bus+by+a+driver+retiring+after+27+years

Generally passengers are very disappointed with certain actions of bus drivers in our country.



In such a context a wonderful story of a SLTB bus driver that worked at the Galgamuwa depot for 27 years who took his responsibility seriously and bid an emotional farewell to the bus has been recorded.



His name is Wijeratne.



He lovingly cared for the SLTB bus that he had worked for many years, and when he retired he placed a piece of white cloth in front of the bus, bowed and thanked the bus.



He said that this is the best he could do for the bus that has been a source of strength for him, his family and his children for many years.



He said that the bus supported his family.



Basnayake, who was the conductor of the bus, had recorded this unique emotional farewell on his mobile phone.



We contacted Wijeratne through Galgamuwa SLTB Depot Manager Dissanayake and inquired about his whereabouts.



Wijeratne told us his story recorded on the video.







