Russian+national+from+a+hotel+in+Matara+confirmed+for+coronavirus

It has been confirmed that a Russian national who was staying at a tourist hotel in Matara has contracted Covid 19.



The Matara Chief Health Inspector stated that PCR tests are being carried out on his close associates.



The patient has been identified as a member of the Russian flight crew who was staying at a tourist hotel in the Matara area.



He has been admitted to the Hambantota General Hospital.



The Chief Public Health Inspector of Matara stated that 15 other members of the flight crew had arrived in the country from the Mattala Airport on the 13th and had arrived at the hotel as the first PCR test report had come negative.



However, the second PCR test has confirmed that the Russian national had been infected with the virus.