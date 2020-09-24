Sectoral+Oversight+Committees+to+be+replaced+

It has been made compulsory for all ruling party members to attend today's parliamentary session.



This is since the Proposal to abolish the existing Sectoral Oversight Committees and to establish Parliamentary Consultative Committees is to be presented to Parliament by the government.



Meanwhile, a heated situation arose when MP Nalin Bandara inquired from the Speaker why the camera was not pointed at him when Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa was addressing the House.