Red Minute: Weerakon sports complex in Galle now in ruins after spending 40 million

The Red Minute today reveals about a sports complex that the people of Karandeniya are losing due to neglect.



Galle - Karandeniya - Pihimbiyakanda Gunaratne Weerakoon Sports Complex was built in the year 2009 and the cost of this stadium was close to Rs. 40 million.



However, the authorities of the Karandeniya Pradeshiya Sabha have not maintained the stadium properly.