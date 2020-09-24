සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Four arrested for swindling money under the guise of giving Agrahara benefits

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 13:29

Four+arrested+for+swindling+money+under+the+guise+of+giving+Agrahara+benefits
The Organized Crime Prevention Division of the Police has uncovered details of a large scale fraud committed under the pretext of providing Agrahara benefits.

The division stated that they had committed this fraud by posing as officials of the National Insurance Trust Fund for a long time.

Four persons including the main suspect involved in the incident have been arrested.

The police stated that the main suspect had pretended to be the chairman of the Insurance Trust Fund and had telephoned the wives or relatives of the deceased beneficiaries and told them that the benefits could be given immediately.

He has stated that the benefits can be obtained quickly when a certain amount of money is deposited as stamp duty.

Accordingly, many people have deposited stamp duty on the accounts provided by the person concerned.

However, it is said that several people who received telephone calls have called the Insurance Trust Fund and inquired about the non-payment of benefits.

It has been revealed that this process has been fake.

The suspects were arrested during an investigation carried out.

Trending News

All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.