Four+arrested+for+swindling+money+under+the+guise+of+giving+Agrahara+benefits

The Organized Crime Prevention Division of the Police has uncovered details of a large scale fraud committed under the pretext of providing Agrahara benefits.



The division stated that they had committed this fraud by posing as officials of the National Insurance Trust Fund for a long time.



Four persons including the main suspect involved in the incident have been arrested.



The police stated that the main suspect had pretended to be the chairman of the Insurance Trust Fund and had telephoned the wives or relatives of the deceased beneficiaries and told them that the benefits could be given immediately.



He has stated that the benefits can be obtained quickly when a certain amount of money is deposited as stamp duty.



Accordingly, many people have deposited stamp duty on the accounts provided by the person concerned.



However, it is said that several people who received telephone calls have called the Insurance Trust Fund and inquired about the non-payment of benefits.



It has been revealed that this process has been fake.



The suspects were arrested during an investigation carried out.