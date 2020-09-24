Student+assaulted+by+a+deputy+principal

The father of a Grade 3 student at a school in the Ibbagamuwa Education Zone has alleged that the deputy principal had assaulted his son.



The father of the student stated that the deputy principal had assaulted the child after he had been kicked in the leg by a friend while attending religious ceremonies yesterday morning.



The assaulted student has been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital after being admitted to the Gokarella Regional Hospital yesterday afternoon.



The father alleged that the attack was carried out with the intention of revenge.



When hiru contacted Ibbagamuwa Education Zonal Director Sirimevan Podinilame, he said that an investigation was being carried out into the incident based on a complaint received from his father.



However, the principal of the school concerned when contacted refused to answer.