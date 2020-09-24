Sectoral+Oversight+Committees+suspended

The motion to suspend the Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees was unanimously passed in Parliament today until the relevant resolution is brought to establish the Parliamentary Consultative Committees to be established under the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



The relevant motion was moved by the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.



Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament today that he too had received a copy of a petition filed in the Supreme Court against the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.