Sectoral Oversight Committees suspended

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 13:34

The motion to suspend the Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees was unanimously passed in Parliament today until the relevant resolution is brought to establish the Parliamentary Consultative Committees to be established under the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The relevant motion was moved by the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament today that he too had received a copy of a petition filed in the Supreme Court against the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
