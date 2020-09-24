25+killed+in+Nigerian+highway+crash

At least 25 people have been killed after an oil tanker collided with several other vehicles on a highway in Nigeria today.
According to foreign sources, the victims were from the fuel bowser and other vehicles as well as people from the road.
The accident was caused due to the brakes of the oil tanker malfunctioning.
