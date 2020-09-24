England women's team beat west Indies by 47 runs

The England women's cricket team won the second match of the five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies by 47 runs yesterday.
Batting first, England (W) scored 151 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs.
In reply the West Indies(W) could score only 96 runs for the loss of 8 wickets at the end of the allotted 20 overs.
