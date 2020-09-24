සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Price of rice increases - attention to import (Video)

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 14:30

It was reported to us that the price of rice in the market has gone up since the rice mills have not received the paddy stocks.

Due to this the government has paid attention to importing rice.

This is an exploration regarding the escalating price of rice.

The price of a kilogram of rice in the market has now exceeded 100 rupees.

Preparations are underway to import rice to address the possible shortage of rice in the market.

Comments were also made at a recent press conference by the rice mill owners and Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

The All Island Small and Medium Scale Rice Growers' Association states that the reason for this situation is that the stock of paddy has not been released to the market.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Plantation Industries has commenced a program to provide coconuts to consumers at concessionary prices since the price of coconuts in the market has increased significantly these days.

Accordingly, a coconut is being distributed at Rs. 60 each using lorries in Colombo and suburbs.




