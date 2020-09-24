සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Drug offender appeals against life imprisonment receives death sentence in appeal verdict

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 14:42

Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi today (24) sentenced to death a man arrested with 106 grams of heroin.

The suspect was arrested in Pettah in 1998 and produced before the court, ending his trial in 2012 with life imprisonment.

However, he appealed against the decision to the Court of Appeal, which decided to reconsider the case.

Accordingly, the verdict in this case which was taken up for hearing again in the Colombo High Court was announced and the accused was sentenced to death.

