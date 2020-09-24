සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 16:14

Deepika+Padukonne+issued+notice+to+appear+before+drugs+probe+
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been issued a notice to appear before the Narcotics Control Unit of India.

This is according to information revealed during the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide.

This is for the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation.

She has been issued a notice as her name has been included in the list of Bollywood actors who use drugs.

Deepika Padukone is scheduled to appear at the Narcotics Unit tomorrow, where she will be given special protection by the Mumbai Police, Indian media reported.

The case had been filed on the basis of WhatsApp messages retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, which had revealed conversations on procuring drugs. 

In chat transcripts according to NDTV, two persons have a conversation about procuring hash and they were allegedly Deepika Padukone and her business manager Karishma Prakash. The chat, which is on a group, is from October 28, 2017, around 10 PM as reported by NDTV.

Trending News

All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.