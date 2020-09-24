Deepika+Padukonne+issued+notice+to+appear+before+drugs+probe+

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been issued a notice to appear before the Narcotics Control Unit of India.



This is according to information revealed during the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide.



This is for the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation.



She has been issued a notice as her name has been included in the list of Bollywood actors who use drugs.



Deepika Padukone is scheduled to appear at the Narcotics Unit tomorrow, where she will be given special protection by the Mumbai Police, Indian media reported.



The case had been filed on the basis of WhatsApp messages retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, which had revealed conversations on procuring drugs.



In chat transcripts according to NDTV, two persons have a conversation about procuring hash and they were allegedly Deepika Padukone and her business manager Karishma Prakash. The chat, which is on a group, is from October 28, 2017, around 10 PM as reported by NDTV.