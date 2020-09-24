Dean+Jones+bids+farewell+to+cricket+and+life+

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died aged 59 after a heart attack in Mumbai, India.



Dean Jones, who was is in India as a commentator for the IPL, is reported to have suffered a heart attack around noon.



Jones played 59 Tests and 164 ODIs.



He was also part of Australia's 1987 World Cup winning team.



He was a popular commentator and analyst after his retirement from all forms of cricket in 1997-98.



He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers.