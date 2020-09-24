සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dean Jones bids farewell to cricket and life

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 16:35

Dean+Jones+bids+farewell+to+cricket+and+life+
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died aged 59 after a heart attack in Mumbai, India.

Dean Jones, who was is in India as a commentator for the IPL, is reported to have suffered a heart attack around noon.

Jones played 59 Tests and 164 ODIs.

He was also part of Australia's 1987 World Cup winning team.

He was a popular commentator and analyst after his retirement from all forms of cricket in 1997-98.

He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. 

Trending News

All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.