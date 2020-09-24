Hatton - Colombo main road users requested to use alternative routes

Police are requesting drivers to use alternative routes as the Hatton-Colombo main road has been blocked after a rock that has fallen on to the road.



Accordingly, traffic from Colombo to Hatton can proceed towards Hatton via Kalugala Junction, Laxapana Road and Norton Bridge.



The Police Media Division stated, traffic traveling from Hatton to Colombo can travel from Diyagala Junction to Colombo via Laxapana and Kalugala Junction via Nortonbridge.



A large rock had fallen on to the Hatton-Colombo main road in the Rampadeniya area this morning.



Our correspondent stated that the Road Development Authority took action to blow up a part of the rock that was blocking the road.