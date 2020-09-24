Time+keeper+arrested+for+soliciting+a+brine+of+Rs+100+

A timekeeper of the Polonnaruwa Road Passenger Transport Authority has been arrested for accepting a bribe of 100 rupees.



He was arrested today (24) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption following a complaint lodged by a bus assistant in the Aralaganwila area on 1954.



The timekeeper had taken a bribe of 100 rupees from each bus to allow them to park at the bus stop and pick up passengers on time.



Accordingly, a bus assistant has lodged a complaint with the Bribery Commission regarding the bribery.