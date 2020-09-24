,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
සිංහල
தமிழ்
(current)
Hiru Gossip
Traffic on the Hatton-Colombo main road restored (Video)
Friday, 25 September 2020 - 7:22
Traffic on the Hatton-Colombo main road, which was blocked due to a rock fall, has been restored.
Trending News
All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
International News
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Editors
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.