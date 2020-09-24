Pujith says he was under stress and depressed due to former president Maithri's inconsistencies (Video)

Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara told the Presidential Commission that he was severely depressed due to the actions of former President Maithripala Sirisena during the period of the Easter attacks.



Pujith Jayasundara, who was the Inspector General of Police at the time of the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday, appeared before the Commission today (24) to give evidence.



IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave, stated that although former President Maithripala Sirisena had instructed the police not to conduct open investigations into Islamic extremism by early 2018, he had subsequently instructed the CID to conduct investigations into the killing of Vavunathivu police officers, the demolition of the Mawanella Buddha statues and the discovery of the Wanathawilluwa explosives.



The Additional Solicitor General of the Government then asked him if he had disobeyed the President's orders.



Pujith Jayasundara - Former IGP



“Yes, I i did. I was very helpless because of the situation. should I tell my senior officials that the President gave these instructions? Therefore, no one can be consulted. I was too helpless to even discuss. There are plenty of examples. The incident of Nishantha Silva is one of them. Before leaving the country the President said 'it must be done'. Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando said the same. When he came to Sri Lanka a day or two later, I was asked, 'Who told you to do this?' When I said 'Sir you said to do likewise', he said 'I did not say'. There are police hostels built spending of millions. We could not take a day from the President to open them. There is more. There was a police athletic event. 6000, 7000 police officers participate in it. I invited Maithripala Sirisena the then President who was also the Minister of Defense to participate in it. He said ‘I can’t. I have to go to Bandarawela. Talk to the Secretary. ' Then I called the Secretary of Defense. He too was reluctant at first and finally came to the festival late. Later that day, a call came to the Secretary of Defense. He told me that the President would speak now. Then I got a call too. The President asked me, 'Under whose orders are you doing this? Why do you bring in so many officers and what is this?' I said 'Sir Police Athletics meet', 'Sir I replied' I told the Secretary '. ‘How do you bring a secretary? Why don't you know that I need to be told. Do you not know that you have a minister? 'He asked me angrily,' Sir ... 'I replied very slowly,' Excuse me, sir, I invited you, sir. ‘Rubbish when did you tell me,’ the President hung up. Such things happened to me.





I was so depressed because of things like this that I had no way of telling anyone. I did not say anything when the IGP and the Secretary of Defense were blamed by the President for the Easter attack and it continued to be publicized in the media. I did not even say anything to the police spokesperson. Because he is the executive president of the country as well as the minister in charge of my ministry. As a disciplined officer, I made no statement. I spoke for the first time in the Parliamentary Select Committee, but with permission. ”



Pujith Jayasundara was a little emotional while giving this testimony and he started giving evidence again. ‘Although the Commission has so far uncovered some facts regarding the Easter attack, there is a lot that has not been revealed. I have a lot to say. What did the head of state say when there was such an attack and so much destruction ..? ‘I don’t know, I wasn’t told, I am not responsible. The IGP and the Defense Secretary should be responsible. At no time in history has there been a tradition of the IGP informing the President about intelligence. ”‍



While giving this evidence Pujith Jayasundara revealed several facts regarding the State Intelligence Service and its former Director Nilantha Jayawardena.



‘I was here when the intelligence officers were testifying here. He said that the state intelligence unit did not have enough officers and facilities. But it was the state intelligence that got the full facilities and privileges from the Ministry of Defense. They were paid more than the others. They had only one subject area to be covered. Irrespective of how much the Ministry of Defense secretly gave money to the State Intelligence Service, it will not even be audited. There is no limit"



Thereafter, the hearing of Pujith Jayasundara was adjourned until the 28th of this month. Thereafter, Ruwan Wijewardene, the Minister of Defense at the time of the Easter attacks, was summoned to give evidence before the Commission.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Commission yesterday issued notices to former President Maithripala Sirisena and his personal secretary Sameera de Silva and the three auxiliary Catholic bishops of the Colombo diocese to appear in person today regarding the issuance of controversial media statements. .



Accordingly, Sameera de Silva, the Private Secretary to the former President and the Assistant Bishop of the Archdiocese of Colombo

Only His Eminence Bishop Maxwell Silva appeared before the Commission today (24).



However, former President Maithripala Sirisena and the two Assistant Bishops of the Archdiocese of Colombo, His Holiness Anthony Jayakody and Anton Ranjith, did not appear before the Commission.



