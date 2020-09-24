සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PCR test result of the Coronavirus infected Russian from Matara, is negative- Another PCR test tonight (Video)

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 22:37

The Russian national who was diagnosed with coronavirus while staying at a hotel in Matara was taken to the Hambantota Hospital. The hospital director Suranga Ubeysekara stated that with the second PCR test conducted the reports has come negative.

However, he said they would take biological samples tonight and conduct another PCR test before a final decision is taken.

The director of the hospital stated that his infection would be confirmed accordingly.

Fifteen members of the Russian flight crew arrived at a tourist hotel in the Polhena area in Matara on the 13th.

They were scheduled to leave the country today (24) and before that PCR tests were carried out at a private hospital in Matara.

One Russian national was diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association alleges that the Russian national who was diagnosed with the corona virus and the other flight crew members who were with him had stayed at a tourist hotel in the Polhena area in Matara without informing the health authorities including the public health inspector in the area.

Meanwhile, all the employees of the hotel where they were staying were quarantined inside the hotel.

Matara Chief Public Health Inspector Eraj Weerasuriya told the Hiru news team that the families of the hotel employees were also quarantined.

However, seven members of the hotel staff have gone home on leave and are residents of Galle - Wakwella, Ahangama, Gonapinuwala and Ratnapura, Thambuththegama and Bandaragama areas.

The health department said that steps have been taken to bring them back immediately and subject them to quarantine.

