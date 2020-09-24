Family dog mourning over caregivers killed under tragic circumstances in Buwelikada (Video)

The pet dog of the young family in Buwelikada that was killed under tragic circumstances, remains lonely and sad waiting for his favourtite family to come.
The neigbhours have reported that the dog is looking extremely sad and lonely without his family.
While the little one and half month old girl and the parents succumbed to their injuries when the 5 storied building collapsed on to their house, their only pet has survived the ordeal.
