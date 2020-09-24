සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 6:24

Weather+update+25+Sep+-+Showers+in+07+provinces+today
The Meteorological Departmen states that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva Provinces after 01.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING NEXT 24 HOURS
Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 25 September 2020

Condition of Rain:
Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thunder showers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Potuvil via Kankasanturai,
Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds:
Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (25-35)kmph.
Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

State of Sea:
The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area
extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.
The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.

Trending News

All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
24 September 2020
All tuition classes & seminars for GCE A/L 2020 and Scholarship to be stopped
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
24 September 2020
Russian national from a hotel in Matara confirmed for coronavirus
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
24 September 2020
Gas pipe bursts during cremation in Colombo - seven injured
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
25 September 2020
Weather update 25 Sep - Showers in 07 provinces today
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court
25 September 2020
15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court

International News

Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.