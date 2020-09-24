15 year old secretly records a 13 year old girl in bathroom - produced in court

Two minors aged 15 have been taken into custody for possessing and distributing nude photos and videos of a 13 year old school girl on their mobile phones.



Minuwangoda Police yesterday (24) arrested the two 15 year old boys.



The two boys were taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the mother of the young girl with the Minuwangoda Police that two neighboring children had shown nude photos and videos of her daughter to another neighbor on their mobile phones.



Police later searched one of the suspects' mobile phones and found 20 nude photos and a video of the schoolgirl.



During interrogation of the suspects, the two suspects had told the police that the they had secretly taken photos and filmed the minor girl while she was taking a bath in the bathroom of her house.



The two suspects are to be produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate's Court.