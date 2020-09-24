Half+an+acre+of+cannabis+cultivation+in+a+coconut+plantation+in+Hambegamuwa

The Hambegamuwa Police yesterday (24) raided a cannabis plantation in the Kukulkatuwa area in Hambegamuwa.
According to the police, the cannabis had been planted in about half an acre and had grown to a height of about three and a half feet.
The raid was carried out on a tip off and the owner of the land was arrested during the raid.
The suspect was to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate's Court.
