1 kilogram of heroin in the shores of Ahungalla- 'Podi Lassie' to courts

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 7:54

Police have recovered a parcel containing a kilogram of heroin washed ashore at Egodamulla in Ahungalla. 

This was following information provided by several persons engaged in fishing activities.

Meanwhile, organised criminal Janith Madhusanka alias Podi Lassie is scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s court once again today.

However court had also informed police earlier to provide special security around court premises when hearing the case.

While the Attorney General’s Department had made submissions to court regarding the incident at the Boossa prison for threatening to assassinate the President, Defense Secretary and prison officers, the case is being called today in connection with the incident.

Podi Lassie was taken under Police STF and Police security in a bus on the 17th of this month to the Galle Magistrate’s court to the Balapitiya High court.

Similarly the CID last Friday went to the Boossa prison and recorded a six hour statement from Podi Lassie regarding the threatening incident.


